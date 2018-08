Eddie B Smith, 88, Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, Aug. 10, suddenly, in Tompkinsville.

Funeral Services will be at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 13, with Dr. Tom Stokes officiating. Interment at Mill Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is Monday, Aug. 13, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Masonic service was held on Sunday at the funeral home.

More details will be published in next week’s edition of the Tompkinsville News.