Falcon soccer “Meet the Teams” held
The “Meet the Teams” for the soccer teams was held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the field in Gamaliel, with several family and friends attending. Below are scenes from the scrimmages held after introductions.
Posted in Sports
Related Posts
SOCCER TEAMS TO HOLD “MEET THE TEAM
August 8, 2018 | No Comments »
Monroe County Fair Demolition Derby held
August 5, 2018 | No Comments »
Monroe County Fair Marble Tournament held
August 4, 2018 | No Comments »
Monroe County Fair Beef Show held today
August 4, 2018 | No Comments »
Monroe County High School Football team holds meet the team
August 3, 2018 | No Comments »