Monroe County school year kicks off
Although the weather was dreary, the spirits of local school officials and children were in good spirits this morning. The day seemed to kick off well. Below are just a few scenes from drop off. Be sure to see our Facebook Page for a readers contest of back to school photos and enter yours.
