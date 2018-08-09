Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 10, 11 and 12
*The Farmers Market, located behind Walmart is open on Saturday.
*Soccer teams to hold Meet the Team on Saturday, at 4 p.m., on the filed in Gamaliel.
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/08/soccer-teams-to-hold-meet-the-team/
*A dance will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., in Mt. Hermon
*A police car for children to sit in, get pictures and speak with an officer, will be at Get Well Drug and Dollar , on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
*Friday and Saturday at Chaney’s Dairy Farm in Bowling Green a free movie (Boss Baby) will be shown at 5 p.m., each night
https://www.facebook.com/events/498930747219669/
*Free movie (Coco) to be shown in Livingston on Friday, at 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/2058297231100527/
*A free movie (Star Wars), with face painting, games, and a costume contest, will be shown on Saturday, at 6 p.m., at the ballpark in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/840886566102628/
*The Macon County Fair is ongoing.
*A canning workshop will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 10 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/357917444743068/
*Second Saturday Hikes will be held Saturday at Barren River State Park at 10 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2068037020079043/?event_time_id=2068037030079042
*Free cake samples to be given away on Saturday, at 6 p.m., at the Macon County Drive-in.
https://www.facebook.com/events/440223823145716/
*Painting class for toddlers to be held in Cookeville, on Saturday, at noon.
https://www.facebook.com/events/787839331605017/
*K’nex buidling sets to be set up at the Glasgow Library on Saturday, form 9 a.m. To 4 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/677005749325625/?event_time_id=677005755992291
*Dodgeball tournament to be held in Cookeville on Saturday, from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/677005749325625/?event_time_id=677005755992291
*The Putnam County Fair is ongoing til Saturday
https://www.facebook.com/pg/putnamco.fairtn/events/
*Ralphies, in Glasgow, will have Karaoke on Saturday, at 7 p.m.
*Shoes to be given away in Bowling Green on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/401126767049188/
*A trail ride, featuring an evening meal, camping, a worship service and gospel music, will be held on Saturday, in Cave City, starting at 8 a.m
https://www.facebook.com/events/1184165471723658/
*Play to be presented in Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/217706472162735/
*Free sno-cones to the first 150 kids in Bowling Green on Sunday, from 3 to 6 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2051630771820097/
*Recycled art show to be held in Cookeville on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/638244546508924/?event_time_id=638244583175587
*Superhero Sunday to be held in Bowling Green on Sunday, at 10 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/430600284104931/
*Free photoshoots for kids 3 and under on Saturday, at 11 a.m., in Edmonton at Bowling Park
https://www.facebook.com/events/2186154324954580/
*Terry's List disclaimer* We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. Most needed information is listed but links are provided with additional information. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.