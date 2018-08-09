Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 10, 11 and 12

*The Farmers Market, located behind Walmart is open on Saturday.

*Soccer teams to hold Meet the Team on Saturday, at 4 p.m., on the filed in Gamaliel.

*A dance will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., in Mt. Hermon

*A police car for children to sit in, get pictures and speak with an officer, will be at Get Well Drug and Dollar , on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

*Friday and Saturday at Chaney’s Dairy Farm in Bowling Green a free movie (Boss Baby) will be shown at 5 p.m., each night

*Free movie (Coco) to be shown in Livingston on Friday, at 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/2058297231100527/

*A free movie (Star Wars), with face painting, games, and a costume contest, will be shown on Saturday, at 6 p.m., at the ballpark in Bowling Green.

*The Macon County Fair is ongoing.

*A canning workshop will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

*Second Saturday Hikes will be held Saturday at Barren River State Park at 10 a.m.

*Free cake samples to be given away on Saturday, at 6 p.m., at the Macon County Drive-in.

*Painting class for toddlers to be held in Cookeville, on Saturday, at noon.

*K’nex buidling sets to be set up at the Glasgow Library on Saturday, form 9 a.m. To 4 p.m.

*Dodgeball tournament to be held in Cookeville on Saturday, from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m.

*The Putnam County Fair is ongoing til Saturday

*Ralphies, in Glasgow, will have Karaoke on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

*Shoes to be given away in Bowling Green on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

*A trail ride, featuring an evening meal, camping, a worship service and gospel music, will be held on Saturday, in Cave City, starting at 8 a.m

*Play to be presented in Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

*Free sno-cones to the first 150 kids in Bowling Green on Sunday, from 3 to 6 p.m.

*Recycled art show to be held in Cookeville on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Superhero Sunday to be held in Bowling Green on Sunday, at 10 a.m.

*Free photoshoots for kids 3 and under on Saturday, at 11 a.m., in Edmonton at Bowling Park

