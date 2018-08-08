Volunteers and support for Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall Exhibit needed

Organizers are seeking volunteers and support for the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall exhibit, which will be at the Tompkinsville City Park from Sept. 20 to 23.

Volunteers are needed on Wednesday, Sept. 19, to assist in setting up wall panels, tents, landscaping and other aspects of the exhibit; each day of the exhibit, from Thursday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 23, to answer general questions and assist in overseeing the security of the exhibit and to assist with take down on Monday, Sept. 24, with a three-hour shift required, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 18 can volunteer.

To volunteer, contact Susan Turner at 270-407-3565 or email at susan.turner @uky.edu.

If you are unable to volunteer but would like to support this event, you may sponsor locally raised pots of yellow mums, which will be used to decorate the area around the exhibit.

Families, individuals, organizations, clubs and/or businesses who want to support the wall are encouraged to sponsor a pot of flowers. The sponsor’s name will be placed in the pot of flowers and may be taken when the exhibit closes on Sept. 24.

The flower sponsorships are $20 each and may be purchased by speaking to Sharon Walker at Tompkinsville City Hall prior to Aug. 31.

Any donations to the expenses associated with the exhibit are appreciated and may be taken to Tompkinsville City Hall.

Checks may be made payable to the Tompkinsville-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.