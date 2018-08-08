SOCCER TEAMS TO HOLD “MEET THE TEAM
The Monroe County boys and girl’s soccer teams will hold a “Meet the Team” on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m., at the soccer field in Gamaliel.
The girls team is pictured below and a feature video of the boys team has been posted to Facebook by boys coach, Neal Mathis.
You can view it below as well.
Our season is almost here, but we know many of you may not understand the rules of soccer. We made this short video to help you out.
Posted by Neal Mathis on Wednesday, August 8, 2018