MT. HERMON DANCE TO BE HELD

| | 0

A dance will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, featuring “Rusty Tymes.”

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10. 

Concessions will be available.

Posted in Local News, Uncategorized

Leave a Comment