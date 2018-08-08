MT. HERMON DANCE TO BE HELD
A dance will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, featuring “Rusty Tymes.”
The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10.
Concessions will be available.
