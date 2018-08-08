Get Well Drug and Dollar giving back to the community

You may have noticed a fire truck parked in front of Get Well Drug and Dollar last Saturday and wondered what was happening. Rest assured, the customers and store were safe from harm and only giving back to the community by allowing local children the chance to sit in a real fire truck. In the next several weeks the store will be holding customer appreciation days so be on the lookout for these free events to be announced here or glance over as you drive past and you may just see any number of activities outlined.

Jaclyn Martinez, manager, spoke of plans for the events, stating “we are going to have a car show, a snow cone machine and possibly even a clown or face painting in the next couple of months. We are excited and hope to see a lot of kids come out with their parents and have fun.”

The store has helped the community in many ways since their opening a few years back and hopes to continue to give back to their customers in any way they can.

This Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, a police car will be at the store for children to sit in, get pictures and speak with an officer. In the coming weeks a car show will be held, with more details to be announced at a later time, with donations being accepted of school supplies to be given to the school board to pass out.

Make plans now to attend.

Shown below are some scenes of last weeks event featuring the children of Amy Ballard and Jeff Ballard, Emmy and Kace.