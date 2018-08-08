ARTISTS AND CRAFTERS WANTED FOR ANNUAL “CHAIRTY” EVENT

The Friends of Old Mulkey are seeking artists and crafters to contribute to their upcoming “CHAIRity” event.

Participating artists and crafters will customize or make a chair and donate it to the group to be auctioned during the event.

Chairs and chair related items donated for the event should be delivered to the park between Wednesday, Sept. 12 and Friday, September 14.

For additional information, contact Patti at 270-487-1314 or Sheila at 270-487-8481.