Jeffery Lynn Steenbergen, age 47, passed away Sunday, August 05, at Glenview Health Care in Glasgow.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 08, at 2 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to time of service on Wednesday, August 8.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkkinsville News.