Firefighters now on scene of fire on Celina Road

| | 0

Firefighters are now on the scene of a fire at the office of Millwood on Celina Rd. As more information becomes available, we will continue to update.

Edited to update: It is believed that the dry kiln has also been involved in the blaze.

More updates will be posted as they become available.

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment