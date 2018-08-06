Firefighters now on scene of fire on Celina Road
Firefighters are now on the scene of a fire at the office of Millwood on Celina Rd. As more information becomes available, we will continue to update.
Edited to update: It is believed that the dry kiln has also been involved in the blaze.
More updates will be posted as they become available.
Posted in Breaking News
