Clorene (Tody) Dyer passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Kevin Dyer will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 6, at Strode’s Funeral Home in Tompkinsville from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.