TRUCK PULL TO BE HELD AT THE FAIR TONIGHT By Editor | August 3, 2018 | 0 The truck pull is tonight’s featured event at the fair, starting at 7 p.m. Posted in Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wrestling held at the fair August 3, 2018 | No Comments » MCHS FOOTBALL TEAM TO HOLD MEET THE TEAM AND ALUMNI GAME August 2, 2018 | No Comments » HOMEMADE ICE CREAM STAND FUNDRAISER TO BE SET UP August 2, 2018 | No Comments » Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 3, 4 and 5 August 2, 2018 | No Comments » WRESTLING TO BE HELD AT THE FAIR TONIGHT August 2, 2018 | No Comments »