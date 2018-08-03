Monroe County High School Football team holds meet the team
The Monroe County High School Falcon Football team held a “Meet the Team” on Friday, Aug.3. Alumni cheerleaders and football players attended and a scrimmage was held. Below are scenes from the event.
Posted in Sports
