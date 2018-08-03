Joe Edd Frazier, 81, Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 02, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 05, at 1:30 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Speaker William Yokley and Bro. Jimmy Cook will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 04 from 4 to 8 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Sunday, Aug. 05 from 7:30 a.m., until service time at 1:30 p.m.

More details will be published in next weeks paper.