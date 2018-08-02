Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 3, 4 and 5

A fire truck will be at Get Well Drug and Dollar on Saturday for kids to sit in and get pictures, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/01/firetruck-to-be-at-customer-appreciation-day-to-be-held-at-getwell-drug-and-dollar-saturday/

The Monroe County Fair is ongoing. Here are Thursday through Saturday fair events

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/01/thursday-through-saturday-events-for-the-fair-announced/

Dance to be held in Mt. Hermon Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/01/mt-hermon-dance-to-be-held/

Benefit luncheon and silent auction to be held Friday, statring at 10 a.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/07/31/fundraiser-luncheon-and-silent-auction-to-be-held-in-honor-of-petelyn-murphy/

Benefit featuring music, cakewalk, games and auction to be held Saturday, at 4p.m., at the Mt. Hermon Community Center

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/07/31/benefit-to-be-held-for-mildred-walker/

Softball tournament to be held Saturday, at 8 a.m., at City Park and the MCHS softball field

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/?p=260286&preview=true

Homecoming Days to be held in Clay County, Tenn., starting Thursday, at 8 a.m., and continuing throughout the weekend

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/?p=260287&preview=true

A yard sale to benefit the animal shelter will be held in Glasgow on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the shelter.

The Macon County Fair is ongoing throughout the weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/maconcountyfairTN/

The Tousdale County Fair, in Hartsville, is also ongoing.

A Prayer Walk will be held at Allen County High School on Sunday, at 6:30

https://www.facebook.com/events/2142120562736666/

Machine Gun Shoot to be held in Glasgow on Saturday, at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/196323544556393/

The 127 Yard Sale is going on from Thursday to Saturday.

A “Streetcar takeover” will be held Friday, at 5 p.m., at Beech Bend Raceway.

End of Summer Bash, a free family cookout focusing on the need for foster parents in the area, to be held in Scottsville on Saturday, from 2 to 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1028684550646731/

Avenue Church, located in Glasgow at 315 Columbia Ave., will be giving away clothing for kids ages three through high school on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. To 12 noon.