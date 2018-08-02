Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 3, 4 and 5
A fire truck will be at Get Well Drug and Dollar on Saturday for kids to sit in and get pictures, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/01/firetruck-to-be-at-customer-appreciation-day-to-be-held-at-getwell-drug-and-dollar-saturday/
The Monroe County Fair is ongoing. Here are Thursday through Saturday fair events
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/01/thursday-through-saturday-events-for-the-fair-announced/
Dance to be held in Mt. Hermon Saturday at 7 p.m.
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/01/mt-hermon-dance-to-be-held/
Benefit luncheon and silent auction to be held Friday, statring at 10 a.m.
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/07/31/fundraiser-luncheon-and-silent-auction-to-be-held-in-honor-of-petelyn-murphy/
Benefit featuring music, cakewalk, games and auction to be held Saturday, at 4p.m., at the Mt. Hermon Community Center
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/07/31/benefit-to-be-held-for-mildred-walker/
Softball tournament to be held Saturday, at 8 a.m., at City Park and the MCHS softball field
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/?p=260286&preview=true
Homecoming Days to be held in Clay County, Tenn., starting Thursday, at 8 a.m., and continuing throughout the weekend
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/?p=260287&preview=true
A yard sale to benefit the animal shelter will be held in Glasgow on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the shelter.
The Macon County Fair is ongoing throughout the weekend.
https://www.facebook.com/maconcountyfairTN/
The Tousdale County Fair, in Hartsville, is also ongoing.
A Prayer Walk will be held at Allen County High School on Sunday, at 6:30
https://www.facebook.com/events/2142120562736666/
Machine Gun Shoot to be held in Glasgow on Saturday, at 9 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/196323544556393/
The 127 Yard Sale is going on from Thursday to Saturday.
A “Streetcar takeover” will be held Friday, at 5 p.m., at Beech Bend Raceway.
End of Summer Bash, a free family cookout focusing on the need for foster parents in the area, to be held in Scottsville on Saturday, from 2 to 6 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1028684550646731/
Avenue Church, located in Glasgow at 315 Columbia Ave., will be giving away clothing for kids ages three through high school on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. To 12 noon.
*Terry's List disclaimer* We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. Most needed information is listed but links are provided with additional information. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.