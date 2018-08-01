Thursday through Saturday events for the fair announced By Editor | August 1, 2018 | 0 Posted in Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ATV RODEO IS TONIGHTS FEATURED FAIR EVENT August 1, 2018 | No Comments » MT. HERMON DANCE TO BE HELD August 1, 2018 | No Comments » Lawn and Garden pull held at the fair July 31, 2018 | No Comments » TUESDAY NIGHT FAIR EVENTS July 31, 2018 | No Comments » Monroe County Fair Beauty Pageant held July 31, 2018 | No Comments »