SHOP WITH A COP BENEFIT SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD SATURDAY

A softball tournament, sponsored Monroe County Press, AAA Hail Dent Repair, Air Evac Lifeteam and Chill Zone, to raise funds for the Shop with a Cop program will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, starting at 8 a.m., at Tompkinsville City Park for adult co-ed and 12 u teams, and at the Monroe County High School softball field for the 14u teams.

Volunteers are appreciated to help with concessions and other needs throughout the day.

For more information or to volunteer, call 270-407-9977 or 270-407-9980.