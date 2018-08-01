CLAY COUNTY TO HOLD HOMECOMING DAYS

This event includes craft and art booths, all types of food booths and live music each night. A cakewalk is held Thursday evening, while a Cow Patty contest is on Friday. Additionally, a Duck Race (not live ones) and Car Show and Antique Tractor Show are held on Saturday.

The opening ceremony for this event, the “ringing of the bells,” is held at the Clay County Museum on Thursday afternoon.

For information on the Craft, Arts and Food Booths, contact the Museum at 931-243-4220 or Mary Loyd Reneau at 256-509-1812.

Homecoming Days is sponsored by and benefits the Clay County Museum.