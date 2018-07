Ezra Witt Proffitt, passed away Monday, July 30, at his residence in Ala.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m., at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home, with Tim McHenry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Interment will be in Isenberg Cemetery.

Further details will be published in the Tompkinsville News.