A benefit will be held for the funeral expenses of Mildred Walker, featuring music by the Blue Diamond Band, a cakewalk, games, concessions, raffles and a silent auction, on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 4 p.m., with the auction going live at 6 p.m.

All donations are appreciated.

For more information or to donate, call Sam Vibbert at 270-407-3839, Jerry Vibbert at 270-407-3019 or Ronnie Copas at 270-427-7300.