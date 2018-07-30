FAIR BEAUTY PAGEANT TO BE HELD TONIGHT By Editor | July 30, 2018 | 0 Posted in Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Fourth Annual “Pull for the Kids” to be sponsored by Precision Engineering July 30, 2018 | No Comments » Youth activities held at the Monroe County Fair July 29, 2018 | No Comments » VOLLEYBALL TEAM TO HOST “MEET THE TEAM” July 29, 2018 | No Comments » GOSPEL SINGING AND MESSAGE AT THE FAIR TONIGHT July 29, 2018 | No Comments » YOUTH ACTIVITIES TO BE HELD AT THE FAIR TONIGHT July 29, 2018 | No Comments »