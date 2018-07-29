VOLLEYBALL TEAM TO HOST “MEET THE TEAM”
The Monroe County High School volleyball team will hold a “Meet the Team,” and intersquad scrimmage on Monday, July 30, at 5:30 p.m., at the high school.
The cost is $2.
Concessions will be sold.
Posted in Local News, Sports
Related Posts
Youth activities held at the Monroe County Fair
GOSPEL SINGING AND MESSAGE AT THE FAIR TONIGHT
YOUTH ACTIVITIES TO BE HELD AT THE FAIR TONIGHT
Fair Talent Show held
July 28, 2018 | No Comments »
Fair baby show held
July 28, 2018 | No Comments »