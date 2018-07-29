GOSPEL SINGING AND MESSAGE AT THE FAIR TONIGHT
Tonight, Sunday, July 29, as part of the fair kickoff, a gospel singing and message will be delivered at 7 p.m., (following youth activities) at the Armory.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
Youth activities held at the Monroe County Fair
VOLLEYBALL TEAM TO HOST “MEET THE TEAM”
YOUTH ACTIVITIES TO BE HELD AT THE FAIR TONIGHT
Fair Talent Show held
July 28, 2018 | No Comments »
Fair baby show held
July 28, 2018 | No Comments »