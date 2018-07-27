Monroe County Falcon Band hold friends and family day

IThe Monroe County Falcon band held a friends and family day at the high school practice field on Friday, July 27, with several fans attending.

The event featured new music which the band has been learning and practicing during a three week band camp this summer.

The group will now take a short break before school starts back.

Director Kelsi Kingrey said that the band planned to have several performances this year, with the first being at the fair on Saturday, Aug.4, at 7 p.m.

The band will open their performance with some show tunes and then play the National Anthem before the Demolition Derby.

Further details will be posted as they become available.