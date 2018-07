Joe Lewis Tooley, 77, Tompkinsville, passed away Wednesday, July 25, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

Funeral services will conducted on Sunday, July 29, at 2 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with John Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.,at Strode’s Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.