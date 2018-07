A free movie, will be shown at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, located in Bowling Green, on Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 6 p.m. Admission and popcorn (while it last) are free with a cost of $2 for the Jumping Pillow.

The movie will be Cars 3.

The Bowling Green Evening Lions Club will also be available for free vision screening for kids.