Country music star films video on Dale Hollow Lake

A lot of talk has been going around town about a music video filmed at what local Monroe Countians refer to as “Our DHL.” Luke Bryan, Country music star, released the music video for his latest single, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” from his album What Makes You Country, today. The video, filmed at Sunset Marina on Dale Hollow Lake, just off Highway 111 near Brydstown, Tenn., tells the tale of a summer love story. The song, filmed last month, has quickly became a summer hit for country music fans, especially those in Monroe, Clay and Cumberland counties.

“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” was written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill.

You can view the video here

