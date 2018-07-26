“AMAZING RACE” TO BE HELD IN GLASGOW SATURDAY

An “Amazing Race, sponsored by Workout Anytime and Ralphie’s Fun Center, a race to find clues around Glasgow, while raising funds for Glasgow City and Barren County School supplies, will be held on Saturday, July 28, at 12 noon, with registration starting at 10 a.m., or early registration at Ralphie’s Fun Center or Workout Anytime during business hours.

For more information, call or text 270-407-8587 or see the Ralphies Facebook page.

The fine print…

Starting clues will be given out around 12 noon.

Teams will be given tasks to complete around Glasgow and race back to Ralphies.

All participants must return to Ralphie’s Fun Center by 5 p.m., to record finishing time.

Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m.

Each team can be up to 5 members.

Individuals can be teamed up with others to make a team.

$12 per person entry fee day of race

$10 per person entry fee if registered by July 27.

Receive $5 off entry fee by bringing school supply donations First place team members will each receive a 3 month membership to Workout Anytime AND a $25 Ralphie’s Fun Center gift card.

All participants will receive discounted multi-activity wristbands from Ralphies Fun Center after the race.