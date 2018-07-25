Terry’s List for the weekend of July 27
*The Monroe County Falcon Band will hold a friends and family day on Friday, July 27, at 3 p.m., at the practice field at the high school.
*The fair horseshoe tournament will be held Saturday, July 28, at the exhibition hall at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m.
*The fair Baby Show will be held Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m., at the Armory, with a $5 admission.
*The Fair Talent Show will be held Saturday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m., at the Armory, with a $5 admission and contestants admitted free.
*The Fair Youth activities (games for the kids) will be held Sunday, July 29, at 5 p.m., with a Gospel singing and a message to follow at 7 p.m. Both will be held at the Armory.
*A free concert will be held in Tompkinsville on Saturday, July 28, at Printers Park, at 7 p.m.
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/07/24/
*A Dance will be held in Mt. Hermon, at the Community Center, on Saturday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
*Amazing Race to be held at Ralphies in Glasgow on Saturday, July 28, at 12 noon, with registration at 10 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/259730578126144/
*An Ice cream social will be held on Friday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., at 123 W. Broad St., in Cookeville.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2292602397446417/
*A free movie will be shown at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, in Bowling Green, on Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 6 p.m., featuring Cars 3 and free popcorn while it last.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1373862296049504/
*A Back to school Bash will be held in Livingston, located at 1634 Cookeville Hwy., on Saturday, July 28, from 8 to 11 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/390251641464341/
*A Back to school Bash will be held in Celina, located at 601 Brown St., on Saturday, July 28, from 8 to 11 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/662429980773385/
*A Back to school Bash will be held at 2223 N. Washington Ave., in Cookeville, on Saturday, July 28, from 8 to 11 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/803772023155350/
*Flea Land, located at 1100 Three Springs Rd., in Bowling Green will hold a free “Kids Fest,” featuring inflateables, face painting and pony rides, on Saturday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2058570794460161/
*A Health and Safety Day Event, featuring free food, school supplies, prizes, music, safety demonstrations and safety simulations, will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Arcot Rd., from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
https://www.facebook.com/events/210677919550039/
*Trooper Island Appreciation Day, featuring free activities, free food, dental office ribbon cutting and memorial service , will be held at Dale Hollow Lake in Burkesville, on Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/200189394132504/
* A free concert series will is ongoing at Barren River State Park, with the next concert being held on Saturday, July 28, from 7 to 9 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/216334068960073/?event_time_id=216334085626738
* A Truck Pull to will be held at the Overton County Fair in Livingston on Saturday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/216334068960073/?event_time_id=216334085626738
* A Pistal Duel, featuring a custom competition experience of shooting, skill testing and friendly competition, will be held at Anchor Arms , located at 1076-A Mansfiled Rd., in Glasgow on Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2109902985913879/
* Bikers Against Bullies, featuring an evening of custom motorcycles, prizes and music, will be held Sunday, July 29, from 6 to 10 p.m., at RC Components, located at 373 Mitch McConnel Way, in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/159278771595436/
*Terry's List disclaimer* We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. Most needed information is listed but links are provided with additional information. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.