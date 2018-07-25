Terry’s List for the weekend of July 27

*The Monroe County Falcon Band will hold a friends and family day on Friday, July 27, at 3 p.m., at the practice field at the high school.

*The fair horseshoe tournament will be held Saturday, July 28, at the exhibition hall at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m.

*The fair Baby Show will be held Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m., at the Armory, with a $5 admission.

*The Fair Talent Show will be held Saturday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m., at the Armory, with a $5 admission and contestants admitted free.

*The Fair Youth activities (games for the kids) will be held Sunday, July 29, at 5 p.m., with a Gospel singing and a message to follow at 7 p.m. Both will be held at the Armory.

*A free concert will be held in Tompkinsville on Saturday, July 28, at Printers Park, at 7 p.m.

*A Dance will be held in Mt. Hermon, at the Community Center, on Saturday, July 28, at 7 p.m.

*Amazing Race to be held at Ralphies in Glasgow on Saturday, July 28, at 12 noon, with registration at 10 a.m.

*An Ice cream social will be held on Friday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., at 123 W. Broad St., in Cookeville.

*A free movie will be shown at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, in Bowling Green, on Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 6 p.m., featuring Cars 3 and free popcorn while it last.

*A Back to school Bash will be held in Livingston, located at 1634 Cookeville Hwy., on Saturday, July 28, from 8 to 11 a.m.

*A Back to school Bash will be held in Celina, located at 601 Brown St., on Saturday, July 28, from 8 to 11 a.m.

*A Back to school Bash will be held at 2223 N. Washington Ave., in Cookeville, on Saturday, July 28, from 8 to 11 a.m.

*Flea Land, located at 1100 Three Springs Rd., in Bowling Green will hold a free “Kids Fest,” featuring inflateables, face painting and pony rides, on Saturday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*A Health and Safety Day Event, featuring free food, school supplies, prizes, music, safety demonstrations and safety simulations, will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Arcot Rd., from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

*Trooper Island Appreciation Day, featuring free activities, free food, dental office ribbon cutting and memorial service , will be held at Dale Hollow Lake in Burkesville, on Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* A free concert series will is ongoing at Barren River State Park, with the next concert being held on Saturday, July 28, from 7 to 9 p.m.

* A Truck Pull to will be held at the Overton County Fair in Livingston on Saturday, July 28, at 7 p.m.

* A Pistal Duel, featuring a custom competition experience of shooting, skill testing and friendly competition, will be held at Anchor Arms , located at 1076-A Mansfiled Rd., in Glasgow on Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m.

* Bikers Against Bullies, featuring an evening of custom motorcycles, prizes and music, will be held Sunday, July 29, from 6 to 10 p.m., at RC Components, located at 373 Mitch McConnel Way, in Bowling Green.

