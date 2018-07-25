Monroe County Youth Theater students have been hard at work rehearsing for the upcoming Murder Mystery

The Monroe County Youth Theater has started rehearsing for their Murder Mystery, “Suspect Hollywood,” to be held on Aug. 18, at 6 p.m., and Aug. 19, at 2:30 p.m. at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary.

This yearly dinner and a show is the groups biggest fundraiser and has been a great success in the past. You wont want to miss it! The group, made up of high school and middle school students is led by Allison Pickerell and Kathy Grace.

Tickets are $15 for one or $25 for two.