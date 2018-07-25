BLOODMOBILE TO BE AT WALMART UNTIL 6 TONIGHT

If you are out and about today, be sure to stop by Wal-mart in Tompkinsville, and look for the white bus, with the bright red cross and letters pleading, “Please give blood,” parked out front, near the garden center. The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be taking donations from 1 to 6 p.m., today, Wednesday, July 25.

Red Cross representative, Bruce Clements, who had just pulled into the parking space after a long drive from Louisville, stated “I know people feel like we wear this out, but it is true. We are always in urgent need. Please give blood.” He continued, stating with pride, “ This is our newest and best bus (updated).”

Clements is set to retire at the end of August. Lets help make his last month a great one by going out and donating today.