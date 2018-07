The Summer Concert Series continues this Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m., on Main St., at Printers Park, featuring ” The Hornet’s Nest Pickers,” who have rescheduled for Saturday due to being cancelled due to weather this past Friday.

Bring a lawn chair.

The concert will be held at the Farmer’s Market in case of rain.

This will be the last concert of the “Concert’s on Main” series.