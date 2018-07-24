DANCE TO BE HELD SATURDAY IN MT. HERMON By Editor | July 24, 2018 | 0 A dance will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday, July 28, featuring “Generation.” The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10. Concessions will be available. Posted in Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts FREE CONCERT TO BE HELD SATURDAY July 24, 2018 | No Comments » SEASON PASSES NOW ON SALE July 19, 2018 | No Comments » DANCE TO BE HELD July 18, 2018 | No Comments » MCMS CHEERLEADERS TO HOLD BBQ AND BAKE SALE July 12, 2018 | No Comments » LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST TO BE HELD July 12, 2018 | No Comments »