DANCE TO BE HELD SATURDAY IN MT. HERMON

A dance will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday, July 28, featuring “Generation.”

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10.

Concessions will be available.

 

