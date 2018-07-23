SHINDIG ON THE SQUARE TO BE HELD IN GLASGOW TUESDAY

The Bounty of the Barrens presents “Shindig on the Square,” featuring local food, live music, shops around the square holding sales,  Farmers Market vendors with local produce,  a Plaza Marquee Beer Garden and karaoke with ACES Entertainment in front of Plaza Theatre., to be held on Tuesday, July 24,  from 5 p.m. til 8 p.m., on the Glasgow Public Square.

This event will follow the ice cream social being held from 3 to 5 p.m., mentioned in a previous announcement.

 

 

