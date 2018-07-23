ICE CREAM SOCIAL TO BE HELD IN GLASGOW TUESDAY
The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Ice Cream Social on Tuesday, July 24, from 3 to 5 p.m., on the square in Glasgow, with many varieties of homemade and specialty ice cream available.
This is a free event and everyone is welcome to attend.
