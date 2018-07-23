Bruce Allen Scott By Editor | July 23, 2018 | 0 Bruce Alan Scott, 59, Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday, July 21, at his home. Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 24. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday evening, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Kenneth Dotson July 23, 2018 | No Comments » Samantha Elizabeth Ellis July 20, 2018 | No Comments » Lena Ann (Botts) Gillenwater July 18, 2018 | No Comments » John Denver White July 18, 2018 | No Comments » July 15, 2018 | No Comments »