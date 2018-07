Samantha Elizabeth Ellis, 21, Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, July 20, surrounded by family, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home with Gary Emberton officiating.

Visitation is Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home

Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

More details will be published in next weeks Tompkinsville News.