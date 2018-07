Lena Ann (Botts) Gillenwater, 96, formerly of Monroe County, passed away in Imboden Creek Nursing Home in Decatur, Ill., on Tuesday, July 17, with her family at bedside.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with burial to follow in Harlan Crossroads Cemetery. ]

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, July 20, at Strode Funeral Home.