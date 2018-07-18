ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND AUCTION TO BE HELD IN RED BOILING SPRINGS, TENN>

The eighth annual Ice Cream Social and fifth annual auction benefit for the Red Boiling Springs Heritage Museum will be held on Saturday, July 21, at the Donoho Hotel, located on East Main St., in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

All you can eat homemade ice cream will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. , with a contest voted on by dropping change into a jar, to determine the “Ice Cream Boss.”

The silent auction, featuring new, vintage and antique items as well as tickets to Tennessee area attractions, will start at 5:30 p.m., and continue til 7 p.m., when it will go live.

Advanced tickets are available from Event Brite, Vision 2020 members, at the Step Back in Time Gift Shop or Grandpa’s House for $5, or at the door for $7.

Music with be performed by Kinship and their guests.