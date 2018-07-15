Leave a Comment

Douglas Evans Hammer, 77, of Tompkinsville passed away Friday, July 13, at the Monroe County Medical Center.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 16, at 1 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with John Osgatharpe officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Basil Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 15 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, and continue on Monday, July 16, 7:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

More details will be published in next week’s edition of the Tompkinsville News.