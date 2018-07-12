MCMS CHEERLEADERS TO HOLD BBQ AND BAKE SALE

The Monroe County Millde Schoolcheerleaders will host a bar-b-que and bake sale on Saturday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Walmart.

The $5 cost includes shredded pork, chips and a drink.

A variety of baked goods will also be available.

