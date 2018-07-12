MCMS CHEERLEADERS TO HOLD BBQ AND BAKE SALE
The Monroe County Millde Schoolcheerleaders will host a bar-b-que and bake sale on Saturday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Walmart.
The $5 cost includes shredded pork, chips and a drink.
A variety of baked goods will also be available.
Posted in Local News, Sports
Related Posts
LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST TO BE HELD
BAR-B-QUE TO BE HELD
DANCE TO BE HELD
FROG GIGGING TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD
AUTHOR TO BE AT MONROE COUNTY MUSEUM
July 11, 2018 | No Comments »