FROG GIGGING TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD

A frog gigging tournament, open to the public, will be held on Friday, July 20, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., at Darrell Carter Stadium, with the winner being determioned by weight.

Entries received by Friday, July 13 will receive a free meal at 7 p.m., prior to departure. Participants may use their own spots but must be present at check out (7:30 p.m.) and check in (11:30 p.m.) and must adhere to Ky Fish and Wildlife regulations.

The cost to enter is $50 per two-man team, with a minimum $400 cash payout to the winner, depending on entries.