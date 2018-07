The H.A.M. Henderson Lodge, located at 140 Bethlehem Church Rd., will hold its annual bar-b-que, featuring ice cream, a cake walk, live music and an auction on Saturday, July 14, at 4 p.m.

The $7 plate consists of shoulder, chicken or a hot dog and beans slaw and a drink.

All donations are appreciated.

For more information or to make a donation, call Gary Emberton at 270-427-0846.