AUTHOR TO BE AT MONROE COUNTY MUSEUM
Author Kyle Bowles will be at the Monroe County Historical Museum on Friday July 20, from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m.
Bowles books as well as Monroe County History books, ornaments, calendars, war books, THS prints and more will be available for purchase.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
DANCE TO BE HELD
July 4, 2018 | No Comments »
FREE CONCERT TO BE HELD FRIDAY ON MAIN STREET
July 2, 2018 | No Comments »
TIE-DYE WORKSHOP TO BE HELD FRIDAY
July 2, 2018 | No Comments »
UPCOMING FIREWORKS SHOWS TO BE HELD
June 28, 2018 | No Comments »