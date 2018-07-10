SOFTBALL TEAMS WANTED FOR BENEFIT TOURNAMENT IN TOMPKINSVILLE

The first Monroe County Invitational softball tournament will be held at the Tompkinsville City Park, located at 1701 Mill Creek Rd., on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4 and 5, for 10U, 12U, 14U and co-ed adult teams.

The cost to enter, per team, is $200 with all proceeds going to the “Shop with a Cop” program.

Teams must be registered by Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m.

For more information or to register a team, call or text Sara Wilson (no calls after 9 p.m.) at 270-407-9977 or by email at Hammer_Liz25@live.com.