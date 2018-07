Willie Clifton Bow, 74, Tompkinsville passed away Saturday at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Monday, July 9, at 10 a.m., with

Burial to follow at Yokley Cemetery.

Visitation is Sunday, July 8, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Monday, July 9, from 6 to 10 a.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.