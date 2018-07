Betty Lynne Rich Comer, 73, Gamaliel, passed away Wednesday, July 4, unexpectedly at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 6, from 2 until 8 p.m., at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 7, from 7:30 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.