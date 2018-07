A Tie-Dye Workshop, sponsored by the Friends 0f Old Mulkey, will be held on Friday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at Old Mulkey State Park.

Bring something to tie-dye, preferably something cotton like a t-Shirt, socks, shorts, washcloths or cotton hats. An Old Mulkey T-Shirt may also be purchased to Tie-Dye.

All equipment and dyes will be supplied with participants being charged by the piece.

For more information, call 270-487-8481 or 270- 487-1314.