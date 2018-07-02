FREE CONCERT TO BE HELD FRIDAY ON MAIN STREET

This week’s Friday on Main concert will feature the Milltown Choir, from the Milltown Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.

The free concert will be held at Printer’s Park, located on Main Street between the Tompkinsville News/Monroe County Press office and Tompkinsville Pawn and Jewelry, beginning at 7 p.m. on July 6. (Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.) In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Farmers Market (behind Walmart).

The next Friday on Main concert will be held on July 20 and will feature the Hornets Nest Pickers.

This concert series is sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce’s Heart of Tompkinsville Committee and supported financially by the Monroe County Tourism Commission, the Monroe Arts Council, Tri-County Electric, Stephen’s Manufacturing and Anderson Forest Products.